The mystery of the murder of MP Anwarul Azim Anar has not been fully revealed yet. However, in the meantime Shimul Bhuiyan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, Shilasti rahman and district Awami League leader Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu have given a confessional statement in the court. Now it is coming out one by one who had political conflict with MP Anar.