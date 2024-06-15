Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

As the crescent moon of Eid-ul-Adha draws near, the air buzzes with anticipation. And we ventured into two of the city's most renowned cattle markets: Sadeeq Agro and Gabtoli.

These markets are more than just trading hubs; they are where tradition meets trade and commerce.

Sadeeq Agro: Where livestock meets art

Photos: Nayem Ali

Walking into Sadeeq Agro felt like stepping into an art gallery. The air was filled with the sound of excited chatter and the occasional moo or bleat. Families strolled through the aisles, their eyes wide with amazement at the majestic animals on display.

Photos: Nayem Ali

One of the first people encountered was Babul Ahmed from Mohammadpur, accompanied by his six-year-old son.

"These cows are pure artwork," he said, eyes sparkling.

His son tugged at his hand, pointing excitedly at a particularly striking cow.

Photos: Nayem Ali

Porosh, one of the dealers, provided a rundown of the prices.

"Large cows are now costing around Tk5-8 lakh, depending on various factors. We also have albino buffaloes starting at Tk7 lakh, along with normal buffaloes and goats. And we have one camel left, priced at Tk25 lakh," he explained.

The highlight of the market was undoubtedly a goat that had captured everyone's attention.

Priced at an astonishing Tk14 lakh, it was the talk of the town. Ziaul Haque from Jigatola couldn't believe his eyes.

"I've never seen such a big goat in my entire life. It's almost the size of a cow. No wonder they're selling it for Tk14 lakh," he marvelled.

Adding to the market's allure were the Rajasthani big horn cows, another spectacle that captured the eye.

Each of these majestic animals was priced at Tk17 lakh, further emphasising the extraordinary quality of livestock at Sadeeq Agro.

Photos: Nayem Ali

Gabtoli cattle market: A bustling bazaar

If Sadeeq Agro was an art gallery, Gabtoli was a bustling bazaar. The sheer energy of the place was overwhelming.

The market was packed with people, all trying to get the best deals amid the sounds of mooing cows and lively bargaining. It's a place where MBA degrees will be worthless in front of cow businessmen.

Ziaul Haque from Shaymoli noted the scarcity of medium and small-sized cows.

"This year, the large-sized cows are too much. We can barely find medium to small-sized cows. Also, it's getting hard for everyone to find any cows under 1 lac," he said, shaking his head.

The numbers back up his observation. According to the Department of Livestock Services, sales of sacrificial animals in 2023 reached around Tk65,000 crore, a 54% increase from 2017. This surge underscores the growing demand and economic importance of Eid livestock trading.

Among the sellers, Mintu Mia from Manikgonj had brought eight large cows, selling three for Tk3.5 lakh each. "The demand for large cows is less this year compared to the last 4-5 years," he noted.

Photos: Nayem Ali

Hasan Ali from Mirpur 12 was surprised by the number of buffaloes.

"Unexpectedly, there are too many buffaloes this year, and you can't buy one unless you have a budget of at least 4 lacs," he observed.

Photos: Nayem Ali

Near the market's entrance, gigantic cows caught everyone's eye. Rasel from Pabna was trying to sell his cow for Tk11 lakh. "I've nurtured this cow for three years, and if I start calculating the costs, it will easily cross Tk14 lakh," he explained, citing the effects of inflation.

An Australian breed cow towering over seven feet was another highlight. Maniul Islam from Rajshahi hoped to sell it for Tk17 lakh.

"When I bought him five years ago, he was just a small cow. Now, he's above seven feet tall," he proudly shared.

But among the commercial frenzy, tender moments stood out.

Robiul, a seller, was gently rubbing his cow's head.

"This is the sacrifice. I took care of him like my own son. Maybe I will sell him for around Tk3 lakh," he said softly, his affection evident.

Photos: Nayem Ali

Gabtoli's reputation as one of the country's premier cattle markets draws many visitors.

Sadi, a regular, shared his excitement, "Every year, we come here to buy and see cows. One of our attractions is the camel."

Photos: Nayem Ali

This year, only two camels graced the market. These camels were brought in through the waterways all the way from Pakistan.

"One has been sold, and one is left," Sadi said, his eyes wide with excitement. Visitors eagerly took selfies and made vlogs with the remaining camel, a rare sight indeed.

Photos: Nayem Ali

As we were about to leave Gabtoli, a heartwarming scene stopped them in their tracks.

Photos: Nayem Ali

Jinnat Ali and his son Sirajul Islam were showcasing their Australian Frijj cow, Bir Bahadur. "I brought this cow three days ago from Manikgonj. I've been petting it for three years. I hope to sell it for around Tk5 lakh," Jinnat shared. Watching Sirajul tenderly care for Bir Bahadur, the deep bond between them was a touching reminder of the personal sacrifices behind the livestock trade.

Photos: Nayem Ali

The rawhide economy: A seasonal surge

Eid-ul-Adha also brings a significant boost to the rawhide market. Traders estimate an annual availability of over 1.5 crore animal skins, with around 80% sourced from sacrificial animals. Despite a decline in leather prices and government price regulations, the market for other leather-dependent products remains robust, exceeding Tk10,000 crore annually.