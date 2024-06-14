Premium Sweets' kind gesture to foodpanda rider earns praise from netizens

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 09:59 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In the bustling city of Dhaka, where the relentless pace of life often leaves little room for kindness, a heartwarming incident at Premium Sweets Gulshan-1 branch recently brought a wave of positivity to the community. 

The story, which began with a simple Facebook post, has since touched the hearts of many, reminding us all of the power of genuine kindness and hospitality.

It was an ordinary day for a foodpanda rider, tirelessly navigating the chaotic streets of Dhaka, delivering food to eager customers. For many delivery riders in Bangladesh, the job is fraught with challenges. Long hours, low pay, and often a lack of basic respect from those they serve can make their work feel unappreciated. 

In a city where riders are sometimes not even allowed to stand inside restaurants, a small act of kindness can make a world of difference.

On this particular day, the rider found himself at the doors of Premium Sweets Gulshan-1 branch, he was greeted warmly and invited to sit at a table. Despite not being a paying customer, he was served a welcome drink and a bowl of Roshmalai, a gesture that left him momentarily stunned. Such a reception was a stark contrast to the indifference he often encountered.

This heartwarming scene was captured and shared on Facebook (with the rider's permission), where it quickly went viral. 

Curious about the essence behind this touching gesture, The Business Standard spoke with Sohel Rana, assistant manager of Premium Sweets Gulshan-1 branch. 

Rana, who has been with the company for over a decade, said, "We believe in hospitality. Whoever comes to our shop, whether it's a customer, a rider, or anyone else, it doesn't matter if they buy anything or not. 

"We don't let anyone leave our shop without offering them something. We treat everyone who comes to our shop as our guests, just like we would treat someone who comes to our house."

This philosophy has been a cornerstone of Premium Sweets since its inception. The company's commitment to making every visitor feel valued and welcomed reflects the true spirit of Bengali hospitality. 

From its early days as a boutique dessert brand, Premium Sweets has expanded, adding restaurant facilities in Bangladesh and Canada. Today, they serve over 100 varieties of Bengal desserts under the "Premium Sweets" brand and offer flavorful savoury dishes and ready-to-eat meals under the "Dal & Chal" brand.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Premium Sweets manages multiple production facilities globally, with retail and restaurant outlets in Bangladesh, Canada, and the USA. Their chic interiors, discriminating packaging, and upscale ambiance complement the lifestyle of their diverse clientele.

