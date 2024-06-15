A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Saturday (15 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Commuters enjoy smooth Eid travel with no traffic jam on Bangabandhu Expressway, Padma Bridge

With just two days left before Eid-ul-Adha, people from the southern districts of Bangladesh are returning home using the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway and Padma Bridge.

Prices of cucumbers, chillies jump 50% overnight

The prices of green chillies and cucumbers surged by 50% in a single day due to increased demand for Eid-ul-Adha and a decline in supply, according to traders.

Irrigation pumps will run completely on solar power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday (15 June) that her government wants to transform the irrigation system of the country to run completely on solar power.

North-bound trains overwhelmed with passengers; other routes unaffected

Trains bound for northern districts of the country have witnessed a massive crowd this morning, just two days before Eid-ul-Adha set to be celebrated on Monday (17 June).

Muslim pilgrims including 85,000 Bangladeshis pray on Mount Arafat in hajj climax

More than 1.5 million Muslims will pray on Mount Arafat in soaring temperatures on Saturday, in the high-point and most gruelling day of the annual hajj pilgrimage.