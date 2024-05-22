Gas supply to remain off for 10hrs in parts of city tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 02:37 pm

Representational image. Collected
Representational image. Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10am to 8pm in different areas in the city tomorrow (23 May) for relocation and re-installation of gas pipelines under Dhaka Elevated Expressway Route Alignment project.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off for all kinds of customers include Moghbazar, Nayatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabag, and Eskaton (Dilu road).

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period, said the Titas Gas regretting the inconvenience of its consumers for the emergency shutdown in gas supply.

