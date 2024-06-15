Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

The methods and approaches used in online scamming are virtually endless. It's like the mythical Hydra: cut off one head, and two new ones grow in its place. Just when you think you understand one tactic, a new pattern emerges.

Take Samiul Islam's case for example. He paid Tk500 to a Facebook business page for an Apple gift card. The page strung him along initially, but when he finally threw in the towel and asked for a refund, the page admitted with surprising audacity, "We scammed you, brother. Now don't cry for only Tk500," before promptly blocking him. The page disappeared within a few days.

Samiul now feels utterly powerless, asking, "Where will I go?" He doubts the police would expend resources for a mere Tk500, and the sting of his foolish mistake keeps him from confiding in others. He concludes with a sigh, "I should have been more careful."

Another victim, who preferred anonymity, recounted being taken for a ride by a Facebook page named Exclusive Phone Cover BD. He ordered three phone covers and paid Tk500 in advance, but after the transaction, the page promptly shut him out.

Hundreds of people fall victim to scams on online marketplaces every day. The ease with which sellers can set up identities and disappear without a trace fosters an uncontrolled environment. The lack of oversight also allows scammers to repeat their deceptive schemes. Facebook itself does not take responsibility for these actions, leaving victims with nowhere to file a formal complaint.

However, unlike others, the victim of Exclusive Phone Cover BD refused to be steamrolled. He took a stand by lodging a public complaint on the website Bangladesh Blacklist.

Bangladesh Blacklist, or Bd Blacklist for short, is essentially a digital shield for Bangladeshi citizens to fight back against scammers. "It is designed as a space for victims of all kinds of online scams, whether it's a financial blow, fake offers, or getting ripped off on e-commerce or Facebook marketplace," explained Ron Ahmed, a certified cybersecurity specialist and co-founder of Bangladesh Blacklist.

The idea is simple: if you have been scammed online, for a physical product like a phone case or a digital product like a Netflix account, Bangladesh Blacklist is here for you. You can file a complaint with proof, and hopefully nip these schemes in the bud.

Launched just a few months ago, the website has rapidly gained traction due to the void it fills. In addition to the website, the organisation also has an app that you can download from the Google Play Store.

Taking prevention a step further, Bd Blacklist also has plans to offer free online courses on cybersecurity and online safety. This initiative aims to enlighten users, especially wide-eyed young kids and senior citizens, with the knowledge they need to identify and dodge scams from the get-go.

"We are thinking of making educational videos to create more shielded internet users," said Newaz Akbar Hossain, CEO of Bangladesh Blacklist.

It is not that the organisation will catch the fraudsters. Even though victims often have evidence like chat history or other traces of the scam, they might feel powerless because the amount involved is too small to justify legal action. For them, it is a platform to sound the alarm.

The experts of the site vet the validity of each complaint while adding it to their database. This way, anyone can scout out a page or platform before doing business with them and make an informed decision.

Bd Blacklist has a force of 15-20 core members who scrutinise complaints and maintain the database, along with dedicated volunteers who lend them a hand.

The inspiration for the platform stemmed from a personal experience, Newaz revealed. "I was taken advantage of online myself, and at first, I felt like an idiot. But then I learned that hundreds of thousands of taka are syphoned off from people every day through these scams and frauds."

"Similar to how Facebook depends on local fact-checkers to verify posts and news, perhaps in the future, they could collaborate with fraud-checkers like us to play a more active role in exterminating fraudulent accounts," he added.

The founders believe that the amount does not matter — whether it is Tk500 or Tk5 lakh, a crime is being committed. People are being harmed, and there has to be a way to fight back.

Anyone can file a complaint for free and anonymously on Bd Blacklist's website: https://bdblacklist.com. The platform offers a variety of categories to choose from, including E-Commerce Fraud, Facebook Fraud, Shop Fraud, Scammer, Fake Government Website, Fraud Caller, and others. The organisation is committed to expanding the repertoire based on user needs.

During the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a menagerie of fake government websites sprouted up, offering services like vaccination doses and cards for a mere Tk500. That boom in online activities has unfortunately been coupled with an explosion of scams.

The problem is structural though. Opening a Facebook account is a breeze — no ID required. This cloak of anonymity allows scammers to easily create and ditch fake profiles, making them, like phantoms, difficult to track.

Some sellers palm off inferior products, completely swap items, or simply vanish into thin air after receiving payment, leaving victims with a cold "You cannot reply to this conversation".

Furthermore, this data on fraudulent activities could pave the way for future research on online fraud. It could provide valuable insights into the number of scams, financial losses, communication tactics, and even their behavioural patterns.

The venture is non-profit and run with funds from another cybersecurity branch within the parent company, Bangladesh Cybersecurity. "Bd Blacklist itself is completely free and will be free to use," said Newaz.

Real-life impact

The ripples of online scams spread far beyond financial losses. Imagine losing important data on a drive because of a seller who turned out to be a crook. Or think about someone who ordered a birthday cake that never arrived, or a traveller who missed a flight due to a fake vaccination card. Every online purchase is connected to other parts of our lives, and not getting what you paid for can cause significant turmoil.

"I bought an ergonomic chair to ease my back pain," shared Zayed Hossain, a freelance video editor. "They advertised it as a top-notch import, but I received a cheap, locally made product that does nothing for my back. I left a review, but I doubt anyone reads them. Maybe people think I'm making it up. Now I'm stuck with a useless chair that cost Tk20,000 and can't afford to buy the one I actually need. This is hurting my productivity as a video editor."

Newaz said this has to be stopped.

"We know scammers will always cook up new tricks, but we are committed to pushing back. We'll smoke them out as quickly as possible and minimise the losses caused by these fraudsters."

Those who share their vision and have the skills to spot fraud are welcome to join the team, Newaz added. They will provide training for their recruits later, when they launch their education campaign.

Bangladesh Blacklist's dream is to see a network of fraud-checking organisations emerge. The more companies join the fight, the tighter the noose around scammers' necks. "With a large and collaborative network, we can spot these criminals faster and prevent others from falling victim," the Newaz concluded.