A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 09:48 pm

TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (11 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Sounds of gunshots recede in Naf river, authorities send food to St Martin island using alternate route

 

Despite loud gunshots and explosions throughout the night on the Myanmar side of the border in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, the situation is now calm.

Eid journey: Bus tickets to northern districts sold out today; buses to south leave every 10 minutes

On the last Friday before Eid, the bus terminals in Dhaka are bustling with commuters on their way home before the holidays begin.

Putin says Russia will cease fire if Ukraine pulls troops from four regions

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia would cease fire and enter peace talks if Ukraine dropped its NATO ambitions and withdrew its forces from four Ukrainian regions claimed by Moscow.

MP Azim murder: Jhenidah AL leader Babu sent to jail after confessional statement

Kazi Kamal Ahmed aka Gas Babu, relief and social welfare secretary of Jhenidah Awami League, an accused in the case filed over the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, was sent to jail after giving a confessional statement before a Dhaka court today (14 June).

Prices of Eid essentials spike on back of increased demand, lax monitoring

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the prices of ginger, garlic, onion, and green chili increased on the back of increased demand for these curry items.

