Bangladesh set to launch direct flights with Switzerland, will operate 14 flights a week

Officials of Bangladesh and Switzerland at an aviation deal signing ceremony in Bern, Switzerland on 4 June. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh is set to launch direct flights with Switzerland with at least 14 flights operating between the countries per week.

The Government of Bangladesh and the Swiss Federal Council in Bern inked an agreement to this end on 4 June, marking significant progress in expanding the country's air travel network, reads a press statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, designated airlines from both countries will be able to operate 7 passenger and 7 cargo flights per week.

Additionally, the agreement permits code-sharing arrangements, allowing airlines to collaborate with third-country carriers to offer services between the two nations.

From Switzerland, Swiss International Air Lines and Edelweiss Air have been designated for the flights, while Bangladesh will be represented by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and Novoair.

The agreement was signed by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), and Christian Hegner, Director General of the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA).

Meanwhile, on 7 June, Bangladesh authorities finalised a 'Horizontal Agreement' with the European Union on bilateral air service.

An initial agreement in this regard was signed between the two parties on 16 September 2009.

According to the European Commission, A horizontal agreement is an international agreement negotiated by the commission on behalf of EU member states, in order to bring all existing bilateral air services agreements between EU Member States and a given third country in line with EU law.

The main objective of the agreement is to ensure the observance of similar rules in the conduct of air traffic with EU countries.

Philippe Cornelis, director of Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission, and Air Vice Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, signed the deal on behalf of their respective parties.