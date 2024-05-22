Body of Jhenaidah-4 MP recovered from Kolkata 8 days after he went missing in India

Kolkata police have recovered the body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after going missing in India.

His body was recovered from a flat of Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town early hours today (22 May), confirmed a deputy police commissioner of Kolkata police.

Sources at Kolkata police said the flat belongs to an excise duty official.

He said Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, now in Kolkata, rushed to the spot after hearing the news.

The Special Task Force of India is looking after the case, and officials of the central investigation branch and Barrakpur detective branch are at the crime scene.

According to Kolkata police, it was a premeditated murder.

Azim went missing a day after going to India for medical purposes on 12 May, according to his family members.

On 19 May, his daughter Doreen told reporters during a press briefing that she sought the help of the detective branch (DB) of police to track her father's location.

DB police had been working with Indian police to find MP Azim.

According to the DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid, MP Azim entered India through the Darshana-Gede border on 12 May.

He stayed at the house of a man named Gopal there. The next day, he left the house after breakfast.

"He was supposed to return to the house by evening. But he didn't," said Harun.