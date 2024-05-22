Body of Jhenaidah-4 MP recovered from Kolkata 8 days after he went missing in India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 12:01 pm

Related News

Body of Jhenaidah-4 MP recovered from Kolkata 8 days after he went missing in India

Azim went missing a day after going to India for medical purposes on 12 May

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 12:01 pm
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook

Kolkata police have recovered the body of Anwarul Azim Anar, a member of the parliament (MP) for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, eight days after going missing in India. 

His body was recovered from a flat of Sanjeeva Garden in Kolkata's New Town early hours today (22 May), confirmed a deputy police commissioner of Kolkata police.

Sources at Kolkata police said the flat belongs to an excise duty official. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, now in Kolkata, rushed to the spot after hearing the news.

The Special Task Force of India is looking after the case, and officials of the central investigation branch and Barrakpur detective branch are at the crime scene.

According to Kolkata police, it was a premeditated murder.

Azim went missing a day after going to India for medical purposes on 12 May, according to his family members. 

On 19 May, his daughter Doreen told reporters during a press briefing that she sought the help of the detective branch (DB) of police to track her father's location. 

DB police had been working with Indian police to find MP Azim. 

Jhenaidah-4 MP goes missing in India, daughter seeks help from DB

According to the DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid, MP Azim entered India through the Darshana-Gede border on 12 May. 

He stayed at the house of a man named Gopal there. The next day, he left the house after breakfast. 

"He was supposed to return to the house by evening. But he didn't," said Harun.

Top News / South Asia

Jhenaidah-4 MP / missing / India / death / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

26m | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

3h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

17h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

BMW and Jaguar used banned China parts

1h | Videos
That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

That is why Iran's aviation sector is in a bad state

2h | Videos
Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

14h | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

15h | Videos