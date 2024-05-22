Desco's prepaid metre recharge service to be halted for 5 hours tomorrow

The prepaid recharge service of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) is to remain suspended from 7pm tomorrow (22 May) to 12am today.

The service will be paused due to system upgradation, reads a press release published today.

So, consumers will not be able to recharge their prepaid cards during those five hours and have been instructed to keep surplus balance in their accounts to avoid abrupt electricity disconnection, adds the release.

The electricity supplier expressed regret for this temporary inconvenience.