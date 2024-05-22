Desco's prepaid metre recharge service to be halted for 5 hours tomorrow

Energy

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 03:00 pm

Related News

Desco's prepaid metre recharge service to be halted for 5 hours tomorrow

TBS Report
22 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 03:00 pm
Desco&#039;s prepaid metre recharge service to be halted for 5 hours tomorrow

The prepaid recharge service of Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (Desco) is to remain suspended from 7pm tomorrow (22 May) to 12am today.

The service will be paused due to system upgradation, reads a press release published today.

So, consumers will not be able to recharge their prepaid cards during those five hours and have been instructed to keep surplus balance in their accounts to avoid abrupt electricity disconnection, adds the release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The electricity supplier expressed regret for this temporary inconvenience.

Bangladesh / Top News

Electricity / Desco / Prepaid Billing System

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

5h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

4h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

22h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

28m | Videos
Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

Motive behind Jhenaidah-4 MP murder to be disclosed soon, 3 arrested: Kamal

43m | Videos
Rainfall may decrease in the next 2 days under the influence of Cyclone Remal

Rainfall may decrease in the next 2 days under the influence of Cyclone Remal

1h | Videos
Why do the seasons change?

Why do the seasons change?

3h | Videos