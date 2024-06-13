A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 09:26 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 09:26 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (11 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladeshis abroad spent Tk507cr using credit cards in April

Bangladeshis abroad have spent Tk507 crore using their credit cards in April of this year. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Proof of corruption found against Benazir, case will be filed: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found proof of corruption against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters, the watchdog's lawyer Khurshid Alam said today (13 June).

Modi in G7 with a new normal in New Delhi

It's the same Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister. It's not the same Modi as he had been. Less than two-week time between his fag end of second term and beginning of third consecutive tenure brought a change.

Selling unauthorised electrolyte drink: Arrest warrant issued against Rafsan The ChotoBhai

A Dhaka court has recently issued an arrest warrant against popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, also known as Rafsan The ChotoBhai, over allegations of marketing an uncertified electrolyte drink named 'BLU'.

Goods, passenger services to Saint Martin's resumes

The transportation services - goods and passengers - to Saint Martin's via the Bay of Bengal resumed today (13 June) on a limited scale.

Daily brief / Bangladesh / TBS / headlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

9h | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

12h | Panorama
The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

The budget should be proactive, not reactive, in promoting industrialisation

22h | Panorama
Eggs with a cracked surface can be contaminated by salmonella and other bacteria, which can cause food poisoning if consumed. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Inside the thriving business of cracked eggs

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

1h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

4h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

8m | Videos
ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

ACC Finds More Assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed

4h | Videos