A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (11 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bangladeshis abroad spent Tk507cr using credit cards in April

Bangladeshis abroad have spent Tk507 crore using their credit cards in April of this year.

Proof of corruption found against Benazir, case will be filed: ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found proof of corruption against former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters, the watchdog's lawyer Khurshid Alam said today (13 June).

Modi in G7 with a new normal in New Delhi

It's the same Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister. It's not the same Modi as he had been. Less than two-week time between his fag end of second term and beginning of third consecutive tenure brought a change.

Selling unauthorised electrolyte drink: Arrest warrant issued against Rafsan The ChotoBhai

A Dhaka court has recently issued an arrest warrant against popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, also known as Rafsan The ChotoBhai, over allegations of marketing an uncertified electrolyte drink named 'BLU'.

Goods, passenger services to Saint Martin's resumes

The transportation services - goods and passengers - to Saint Martin's via the Bay of Bengal resumed today (13 June) on a limited scale.