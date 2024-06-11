A glance at the most important news of the day

Daily Brief

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:54 pm

Related News

A glance at the most important news of the day

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 07:54 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (11 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

These houses are now yours, use electricity economically: PM Hasina tells Ashrayan-2 beneficiaries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the beneficiaries of the Ashrayan 2 project to use electricity economically.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Armed Myanmar group again fires on St Martin's-bound boat

An unidentified armed group from Myanmar again fired on a Saint Martin's-bound speedboat along the Naf River today (11 June).

Toxic gas leak in Adabor kills 1, several hospitalised

A man was killed and several others fell ill after being exposed to toxic gas released from the leakage of gas cylinders near the capital's Adabar Beribadh area in the capital today (11 June).

Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, US cites 'hopeful sign'

Hamas accepts a UN resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday in what the US Secretary of State called "a hopeful sign".

Malawi vice president Chilima killed in plane crash

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others on board a military aircraft that went missing on Monday were killed in a plane crash, President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday.

Daily brief / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

10h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

2h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

3h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

6h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

7h | Videos