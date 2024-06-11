A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (11 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

These houses are now yours, use electricity economically: PM Hasina tells Ashrayan-2 beneficiaries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the beneficiaries of the Ashrayan 2 project to use electricity economically.

Armed Myanmar group again fires on St Martin's-bound boat

An unidentified armed group from Myanmar again fired on a Saint Martin's-bound speedboat along the Naf River today (11 June).

Toxic gas leak in Adabor kills 1, several hospitalised

A man was killed and several others fell ill after being exposed to toxic gas released from the leakage of gas cylinders near the capital's Adabar Beribadh area in the capital today (11 June).

Hamas says it accepts UN-backed Gaza truce plan, US cites 'hopeful sign'

Hamas accepts a UN resolution backing a plan to end the war with Israel in Gaza and is ready to negotiate details, a senior official of the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday in what the US Secretary of State called "a hopeful sign".

Malawi vice president Chilima killed in plane crash

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and nine others on board a military aircraft that went missing on Monday were killed in a plane crash, President Lazarus Chakwera said on Tuesday.