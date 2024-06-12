A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Tuesday (11 June), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 41, deputy PM says

A fire that broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday has killed at least 41 people, the country's deputy prime minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said during a visit to the site.

Oman exempts some visas from ban against Bangladeshis

The government of Oman has decided to relax a visa ban, introduced last October, against Bangladeshis.

Court orders confiscation of more assets of Benazir

A Dhaka court has ordered the confiscation of eight flats, a building, and over 25 acres of land, belonging to the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family.

Special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar resumes

The special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, which was declared closed on 30 May due to engine shortage, has resumed today (12 June).

EU to impose 38% tariffs on Chinese EV: How the world is responding

The European Commission said on Wednesday it would set provisional duties of up to 38.1% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China.