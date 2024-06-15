Almost all RMG factories disbursed May salaries, Eid bonuses: BGMEA

Almost all ready-made garment (RMG) factories in the country have successfully paid salaries and bonuses to their workers before the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

In a press statement today (15 June), the apex trade body of the apparel sector said a total of 2,160 RMG factories are currently operational in the country, including 1,835 in Dhaka and 325 in Chattogram.

Among the factories, 2,155 have paid salaries for May and 2,156 factories have paid bonuses for Eid-ul-Adha, it said.

The factories yet to disburse salaries and bonuses are under the process of clearing the payments within 15 June, it added.

Meanwhile, in a press release this afternoon, the Industrial Police said almost 100% of all the factories in the country have paid salaries and Eid bonuses to their workers.

The police, however, did not provide any information on how many factories have yet to pay their dues.

Yesterday, the Industrial Police said around 1,500 factories within various industrial zones were yet to provide festival bonuses to their workers and employees.

Moreover, around 1,000 factories were yet to disburse March salaries, it said.