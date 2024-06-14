Navigating the Eid fashion scene

There's nothing quite like wearing new clothes on the morning of Eid, which can help you feel elegant while participating in the day's festivities. Although the shopping scene for Eid ul Adha may not be as vibrant as Eid ul Fitr, the pressure to find the perfect outfit remains.

For those seeking assistance, The Business Standard (TBS) has you covered. As your ultimate fashion guide, we have curated a selection of the most stylish dresses from popular fashion houses to simplify your shopping experience. Whether you're looking for traditional attire or contemporary design, let TBS be your trusted companion as you prepare for the joyous occasion of Eid.

Women's Ethnic Kurti Zinari by Noir

Every Eid, Noir introduces new exquisite pieces under its Zinari line. This season, they present a stunning salwar suit crafted from honey silk, distinguished by its charming hue and elegantly subtle yet eye-catching details.

The kameez features a V-neckline adorned with intricate wave-like cutwork, with neck buttons which are encrusted with stones, adding a touch of glimmer to the ensemble.

Photo: Collected

The salwar also has similar cutwork in the bottom, while the accompanying dupatta, made of delicate net with a golden border, perfectly complements the outfit. Ideal for daytime wear, this ensemble beautifully captures the essence of Eid celebrations.

Price: Tk 5,495

Poseidon Salwar Suit by Sailor

Adorned with intricate Gota Patti work, this stunning salwar suit by Sailor in the shade of Poseidon blue is a true showstopper.

Made with delicate georgette fabric, the suit features an Anarkali style with generous flares. The upper body of the dress is richly embellished with embroidery and Gota Patti, evoking a regal Mughal aura.

The dupatta and salwar, sharing the same elegant shade of blue and incorporated with minimal embroidery work, all together make the outfit an ideal night time wear.

Price: Tk14,000

A-Line Kurti by Rise

Blending soft hues with intricate patterns and premium fabrics, this ethnic set by Rise BD is a sophisticated ensemble for Eid.

It features a slash neck wrap with inside lace and embroidered detailing on the body side, with lace accents on the neck and bottom sleeves. The diagonal pintuck detailing on the bottom and sleeves adds a unique touch, while the side pockets enhance practicality.

Designed in an A-line pattern with a side slit and full sleeves, this set perfectly balances elegance and functionality.

Photo: Collected

Price: Tk2,944

Tropical Peach by Amira

With innovative in-house prints, complemented by fusion cuts, Amira Apparel has made a name for itself amongst fashionistas in a short span of time. If you are looking to dress modern while still staying comfortable this Eid, Amira has got you covered.

The Tropical Peach Co-Ord set by this brand comes in viscose material. The kameez is characterised by an all-over digital print, a V-shaped neckline with intricate embroidery and bead work. Both the sleeves and pants have a sleek, straight cut, making it perfect to wear at any hangouts or dawats.

Photo: Collected

Price: Tk3,612

Pink Chiffon Salwar Kameez by Le Reve

If you are looking for something traditional, the Pink Chiffon Salwar Kameez by Le Reve may be the perfect choice. This vibrant salwar suit features a layered kameez with a sheer chiffon top over a bold hot pink viscose inner layer.

The entire kameez, along with the dupatta, is adorned with fine block print and small embroidery work done in between.

Photo: Collected

Price: Tk9,495

