More traffic than usual on Bangabandhu expressway, 8-km-long congestion at Padma Bridge toll plaza

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 09:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 09:59 am

Due to the higher-than-usual vehicle pressure, vehicles at the Padma Bridge toll plaza are having to wait longer to pay the tolls, causing a slowdown in movement in the bridge area

Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll and cross Padma bridge. Photo: TBS
Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll and cross Padma bridge. Photo: TBS

With more people returning home as the Eid holiday approaches, the Bangabandhu expressway, an entry route from Dhaka to the southern regions of Bangladesh, is seeing increased vehicular movement compared to other times.

This extra pressure of vehicles has already caused an 8-km-long queue at the toll plaza of Padma bridge, said Inspector ASM Ziaul Haider of Mawa Traffic Police.  

Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll and cross Padma bridge. Photo: TBS
Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll and cross Padma bridge. Photo: TBS

"The slowdown in the operation of the weighing scale machines used for trucks on the Padma bridge has caused traffic jams on the highway. As many vehicles gathered in the early morning, the congestion extended for 8 kilometres towards Chonbari, with vehicles moving slowly," said Ziaul. 

The bridge authorities said vehicle pressure started increasing early Friday morning (14 June).

Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll and cross Padma bridge. Photo: TBS
Vehicles waiting in queue to pay toll and cross Padma bridge. Photo: TBS

Due to the higher-than-usual vehicle pressure, vehicles at the Padma Bridge toll plaza are having to wait longer to pay the tolls, causing a slowdown in movement in the bridge area.

Eid journey / traffic congestion / Bangabandhu Expressway / Padma Bridge

