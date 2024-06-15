Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

15 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 08:00 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemns the seizure of Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a loan package, promising retaliation for the action.

