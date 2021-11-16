Bangladesh reach recurve mixed doubles final for the first time

Sports

BSS
16 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 06:17 pm

Bangladesh reach recurve mixed doubles final for the first time

Bangladesh reach recurve mixed doubles final for the first time

Bangladesh archery team beat their Indian counterpart by 5-4 set points by setting the final clash with Korea in the recurve mixed doubles event of the ongoing 22nd Asian Archery Championship held today at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the city.

The final of this event will be held on Friday (November 19) at the same venue.  

After a keenly contested semifinal match in the last event on the fourth day, the Bangladesh team comprising Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique pair ensured Bangladesh's ticket of final beating their Indian pair Ankita Vokt and Kapil to reach the final of this event of Asian Archery Championship for the first time.

Bangladesh will fight for the bronze medal in the men's team event to be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

Earlier, on the day, The Bangladesh team comprising Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ram Krishno Shaha moved to the quarterfinal final in the elimination round of recurve men's team event after getting bye and reached the last four stage after beating Uzbekistan by 6-0 sets.

In the semi-finals, Bangladesh fought neck to neck with India and drew 4-4 in the first round.

Later, each player of both the teams shot one arrow and the score line ended equal 27-27. As both the teams scored 27,India were declared the winners' as their players' arrows were closer to the target.

In the recurve women's teamevent, Bangladesh (Diya Siddique, Beauty Roy and Nasrin Akter) advanced to the semifinal by defeating Uzbekistan 5-3 in the quarter-finals. Bangladesh however lost to Korea by 6-0 sets in the last four stages.

In the compound women's team event, Bangladesh (Shamoly Roy, Suma Biswas and Bonna Akter) lost to Iran 226-227 in the quarter final.

In the compound men's team event, Bangladesh got by in the elimination round of 1/8 match and advanced to the quarter final. In the quarter final, Bangladesh defeated Iran 229-228 and moved to the semi-finals. Bangladesh however lost to Korea by 6-0 set in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Iran 156-154 in the compound mixed doubles quarterfinal.

Archery / Diya Siddique / Hakim Ahmed Rubel

