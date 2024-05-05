1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur's Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

The idea of slapping sporty engines into old Toyotas is a well-tested formula in Bangladesh. However, common concerns regarding experimenting with old cars arise in terms of various reliability issues, significantly deteriorating the practicality these vehicles were once known for.

Today's story follows a build that combines the fine-line tuner's dream of daily practicality and a sporty thrill. Rahman Tahmidur's 1992 Toyota Corona is the benchmark for what a daily driven build should be - a comfortable city cruiser that gets you around with ease and lets you have a bit of fun, should you decide to give it some throttle.

At the heart of the Corona lies a 3S-GE engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Photo: Akif Hamid

This journey started a year ago when Tahmidur was planning to replace his ageing stock engine. Craving for a peppier setup, he sourced a mint 3S-GE engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Unlike many project cars, the fitment was bolt-on, as this engine comes stock in particular trim levels. Upon doing the project, he discovered that his transmission came with a rare limited slip differential (LSD), designed to significantly improve handling when taking corners.

"Despite having the right powertrain, my biggest challenge was sourcing the ECU and other suspension parts," said Tahmidur.

Old passenger cars like this Corona didn't have modern-day standard safety features like Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) and traction control. Tahmidur had to offset this with Michelin Pilot Sport tyres, rear disk brakes, strut bars, and TIEN lowering springs to improve handling.

The interior is kept true to its roots with a detailing job to make it stand out. Photo: Akif Hamid

After a joyride, the Corona's performance as a commuter car had us in awe. The car glides over the bumpy streets of Dhaka like a family sedan. According to Tahmidur, despite the lowerings it rests on, it navigates over potholes and speed bumps with ease. It is nimble and can easily weave through traffic, thanks to its light chassis that ensures no qualms over stability.

Give some gas and step into gear, and the 3S-GE hums its sweet engine notes to the rider's pleasure. Test runs turn into spirited drives after 2,500 rpm, with the engine waking up from its slumber to jolt the passengers deeper into their seats.

The zippy acceleration is praiseworthy. The engine delivers around 200 horsepower after some performance modifications like Denso iridium spark plugs, SARD cooling thermostat, Fujitsubo exhaust and KnN air filter, to name a few.

The cluster has been sourced from European variants of the Carina GT with a speedometer measuring both MPH and KPH. Photo: Akif Hamid

After performance mods were out of the way, Tahmidur focused on making his Corona stand out. It currently perches on a unique set of 17-inch ZLMBO wheels. The bodywork pays homage to European stylings with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Finally, with the lowering springs giving Tahmidur's ride a personality of its own, the car receives nods of approval from every tasteful bypasser on the street.

The interior, however, is kept true to its roots with nothing more than a detailing job to make it stand out. Interestingly, the cluster has been sourced from European variants of the Carina GT with a speedometer measuring both MPH and KPH.

The interior is kept true to its roots with a detailing job to make it stand out. Photo: Akif Hamid

"I sought simplicity and performance with this build," said Tahmidur.

On this virtue, Rahman Tahmidur's 1992 Corona, with its 3S-GE power plant and Porsche-inspired metallic finish, makes for a sight to behold. To the trained eye of enthusiasts or a layman with an appreciation for artistry, it is a praiseworthy build aimed at striking the ideal balance between a dutiful city cruiser and a fun project car.