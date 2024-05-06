Sundarbans fire under control; operation to continue 2 more days: Forest official

Firefighters are seen spalshing water in the area near the Amurbunia patrol post of Jeudhara station within the Chandpai range of Sundarbans East Forest Division where a fire broke out on Saturday, 4 May. Photo: TBS

Although the fire in the Sundarbans has been brought under control, authorities said the firefighting efforts will persist for at least another two days to eliminate any potential for reignition.

"The blaze is under control. However, it is too early to say that the flames have been completely extinguished. We will continue our vigilance and efforts for at least two more days to make sure no traces of smoke or sparks linger in the area," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO-Sundarban East) Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim told The Business Standard Bagerhat correspondent around 1:30pm.

Three teams of Navy joined the battle against the Sundarbans blaze today (6 May), as efforts are underway to douse the flames that broke out in the area near the Amurbunia patrol post of Jeudhara station within the Chandpai range of Sundarbans East Forest Division.

The forest department, fire service personnel, local residents, Navy teams and volunteers resumed their concerted efforts to douse the fire this morning, Bagerhat's Morelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Tarek Sultan confirmed.

UNO Tarek Sultan said, "Five units, led by Fire Service and Civil Defense Director of Operations Lt. Col. Tajul Islam, commenced fire extinguishing efforts on Monday [6 May] morning. Additionally, three navy teams, in coordination with the forest department and numerous volunteers, are actively contributing to the firefighting endeavour."

Noting that flames were now under control, the UNO hoped for complete extinguishment by the end of today.

Yesterday evening, firefighting operations were temporarily halted around 6pm due to safety concerns in the forest area at night.

Photo: TBS

The aftermath of Saturday's blaze has left several trees and vines —including Sundari, Bain, Gewa, Gin, and Singra— reduced to ashes, covering the forest ground in a layer of ash.

The rising heat from the charred area has been making it challenging to breathe amidst the smoke and rising temperatures.

The scorching heat has even caused the green leaves of trees to wither and fall onto the ashes scattered across the area.

Unlike previous incidents where various organisations hesitated to actively participate in Sundarbans' firefighting efforts, this time, a proactive approach was witnessed from the beginning, with the upazila administration, alongside various forces and organizations, demonstrating remarkable energy and commitment.

Following the incident, upazila administration officials, the fire service, police, and public representatives converged alongside the forest department on the site.

On Sunday (5 May) morning, the Navy, Coast Guard, and local volunteers joined, with the Air Force also joining the effort later in the day.