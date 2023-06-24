Ruman wins gold in National Archery Championship

Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar again proved his supremacy after five years as the ace archer won gold in the recurve men's singles event of 14th Teer National Archery Championship that concluded today (Saturday) at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

He beat Mid. Mishad Prodhan of Bangladesh Krira Shikka Prothistan (BKSP) by 6-0 set in the final to emerge champion in this event after 2017.

However Ruman missed gold in the recurve mixed team event as the Bangladesh Ansar comprising Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique lost to Mishad Prodha and Famida Sultana Nisho of BKSP by 5-3 set in the final.

In the recurve mixed team event, BKSP team comprising Mishad Prodha, Abdur Rahman Alif and Md. Sagar Islam secured gold defeating Md Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Mohammad Tamimul Islam and Md. Yachin Arafat of Bangladesh Police Archery Club by 5-1 set in the final.

After the competition, Bangladesh Ansar dominated the medal tally with five gold and one silver while BKSP following with three gold and two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Bangladesh Police Archery Club bagged one gold, equal number of silver and three bronze medals while Border Guard Bangladesh collected one gold and one bronze medal.