Ruman wins gold in National Archery Championship

Sports

BSS
24 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 11:15 pm

Related News

Ruman wins gold in National Archery Championship

He beat Mid. Mishad Prodhan of Bangladesh Krira Shikka Prothistan (BKSP) by 6-0 set in the final to emerge champion in this event after 2017.

BSS
24 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 11:15 pm
Ruman wins gold in National Archery Championship

Ruman Sana of Bangladesh Ansar again proved his supremacy after five years as the ace archer won gold in the recurve men's singles event of 14th Teer National Archery Championship that concluded today (Saturday) at archery training center of Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

He beat Mid. Mishad Prodhan of Bangladesh Krira Shikka Prothistan (BKSP) by 6-0 set in the final to emerge champion in this event after 2017.

However Ruman missed gold in the recurve mixed team event as the Bangladesh Ansar comprising Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique lost to Mishad Prodha and Famida Sultana Nisho of BKSP by 5-3 set in the final.

In the recurve mixed team event, BKSP team comprising Mishad Prodha, Abdur Rahman Alif and Md. Sagar Islam secured gold defeating Md Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Mohammad Tamimul Islam and Md. Yachin Arafat of Bangladesh Police Archery Club by 5-1 set in the final.

After the competition, Bangladesh Ansar dominated the medal tally with five gold and one silver while BKSP following with three gold and two silver medals and one bronze medal.

Bangladesh Police Archery Club bagged one gold, equal number of silver and three bronze medals while Border Guard Bangladesh collected one gold and one bronze medal.

Others

Archery / Ruman Sana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

10h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

10h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

14h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

4h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

3h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

4h | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home