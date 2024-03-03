Star archer Ruman Shana announces shock retirement from national team
Star archer Ruman Shana has retired from Bangladesh national team according to reports in local media on Sunday. Shana has already sent a letter to the Archery Federation and cited “personal reasons” behind the decision.
