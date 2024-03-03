Star archer Ruman Shana announces shock retirement from national team

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 01:40 pm

Star archer Ruman Shana has retired from Bangladesh national team according to reports in local media on Sunday. Shana has already sent a letter to the Archery Federation and cited “personal reasons” behind the decision.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

More to follow..

Archery / Ruman Shana / Bangladesh Archery team

