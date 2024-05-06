Fire hazard in electric vehicles
If a fire occurs in an electric car, there is a risk of fire again after two or three weeks. And so after putting out the small fire the car has to be kept away from other vehicles.
If a fire occurs in an electric car, there is a risk of fire again after two or three weeks. And so after putting out the small fire the car has to be kept away from other vehicles.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.