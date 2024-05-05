Bangladesh losing top Buet engineers to employment abroad

Calgary, a vibrant metropolis in Canada's oil province of Alberta, is an unexpected home to over 1,000 Bangladeshi graduate engineers.

Remarkably, around 250 of them are from the prestigious Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet). Living a vast distance away from their homeland, these engineers have built a strong community finding solace and support amongst classmates, alumni, and fellow Bangladeshis.

This phenomenon in Calgary reflects a larger trend unfolding across North America. The United States, a preferred destination for many educated Bangladeshi youths, likely houses significant numbers of these talented engineers seeking opportunities abroad.

This migration of talents begs this question: Why have these skilled professionals, after a privileged period of subsidised education that is funded with public money, embarked on journeys to be far from home shortly after graduation?

What does a life abroad offer?

What compels these engineers to seek greener pastures overseas? Is it a yearning for better career prospects, better lives, or a combination of factors?

"Bangladesh offers limited opportunities for research and advanced studies. Job prospects are restricted, with low salaries and a lack of social security," a mechanical graduate from Buet remarked, requesting not to disclose his name. After initially moving to Denmark, this engineer eventually settled in Calgary, Canada.

Despite securing a managerial position at Titas, Bangladesh's leading state-owned gas distribution company, following his graduation from Buet, this person chose to leave the role.

While the job offered lucrative prospects in Bangladesh, he explained his decision, saying, "Without engaging in corruption, it's challenging to sustain a family solely on the salary provided in Bangladesh."

More than 50% of Buet grads work abroad

According to the Buet Alumni Association, more than 50,000 have graduated from the university till 2023. Alarmingly, 50% to 60% of them are now working abroad.

Faculty and alumni of the university agree that the trend of leaving after graduation or post-graduation is growing. While there is no reliable data on the exact number of graduates leaving the country each year, the trend is undeniable.

Mahtabuddin, secretary general of the Buet Alumni Association, told The Business Standard, "Graduates opt to go abroad because they don't get the respect they deserve after studying at top institutions in the country.

"Engineers, for instance, don't enjoy the same opportunities, facilities, or respect as those in the police or administrative cadres. They feel the country doesn't value them, prompting many talented individuals to seek opportunities overseas."

He added, "Although they excel in foreign companies, their talents remain underutilised at home."

Md Jakaria Jalal, a Buet mechanical engineering graduate, now heads Strategy, Planning, and PR at the Basundhara Group. He explained, "Many are leaving for better prospects abroad due to poor job prospects here."

Referring to his peers, he added, "Most of my 2002 mechanical engineering batchmates are working overseas as there are few jobs matching our qualifications here despite our large industrial sector."

Highlighting the situation for Buet graduates, he said, " After graduating abroad, they struggle to find jobs matching their skills back home. The salaries and quality of life abroad are far superior to what's available here, making returning less appealing."

How much is spent on a Buet grad

In 2022, the government spent Tk3.14 lakh on a Buet student, as reported by the University Grants Commission. However, when contacted, Buet's examination controller officers could not provide consolidated data.

Nevertheless, an official from the examination controller office mentioned from past experience that the trend of pursuing higher education abroad is on the rise. After receiving their four-year honours results, students obtain provisional certificates to apply to foreign universities.

Teachers, and former, and current students see a recent surge in the trend of studying abroad, with roughly half of each session's students opting for this path. Buet currently offers approximately 1,300 seats across 18 departments and 4 institutes spread across six faculties.

They attribute the primary reasons for leaving the country to the lack of a good work opportunity, inadequate pay for engineers, and, most importantly, the desire for a better life.

A special newsletter published by Buet Alumni in December 2023 offers a recent example of the status of graduates from each session employed abroad.

This newsletter specifically provides a professional summary of the 1987 batch of graduates. According to the statistics presented, over 60% of the 488 graduates from that batch are currently employed overseas, while the remaining are working in government and private institutions within the country.

Former Buet alumni currently working in Bangladesh note that historically, Buet graduates tend to pursue higher education abroad. Upon completion of their studies, many choose not to return because of highly paid jobs abroad.

Despite recent economic growth, challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have slowed down industrial sector growth, impacting the job market. This, coupled with economic instability, may further encourage graduates to seek opportunities abroad.

Though many graduates find employment abroad, some compete in the civil service exams at home and opt for the foreign service cadres or join the police, administration, or other departments. Additionally, they get hired as engineers by specialised government agencies.

Moreover, a considerable portion of graduates pursue careers as engineers in the private sector.