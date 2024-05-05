Adidas set to open first outlet in Bangladesh

Preparation is ongoing to launch the first Adidas outlet in Dhaka. Photo: TBS

Adidas, the German athletic apparel and footwear giant, is set to open its first outlet in Bangladesh this month.

The three-stripes will partner up with leading local conglomerate DBL Group, which will facilitate its entry into the Bangladesh market.

The first outlet is expected to be opened at Gulshan-1 in the capital.

"We are going to open an Adidas store in Gulshan within a short time. It will be the first official outlet in Bangladesh," said Rezwan Habib, head of Business Operations at DBL Lifestyles (Franchise partner and distributor of NIKE, Adidas, PUMA and LEVI'S).

He mentioned that they also planned to increase the number of stores based on the response received from consumers. "Consumer spending capacity has been increasing," he added.

Previously, the company introduced the German sportswear brand Puma, the American athletic footwear and apparel brand Nike, and the American fashion brand Levi's in the country.

According to company officials, they currently operate five Puma stores in Banani, Dhanmondi, Bashundhara City, Gulshan Unimart, and Chattogram.

Additionally, there is a Nike experience store located in Banani and a Levi's store in Dhaka.

They also plan to open stores in key locations across Bangladesh, including the port city.

Rezwan Habib also mentioned that the market has huge growth potential, as the country's population is mostly youth-centric and they are very aware of lifestyle trends.