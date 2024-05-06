UP chairmen's assets grow more than those of MPs in 5yr tenure: TIB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 03:08 pm

UP chairmen's assets grow more than those of MPs in 5yr tenure: TIB

TIB findings also said about 70% of chairman candidates are businessmen

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 03:08 pm
TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman talks to media during a press conference on Monday, 6 May 2024. Photo: Collected
TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman talks to media during a press conference on Monday, 6 May 2024. Photo: Collected

Many Upazila Parishad chairmen saw their movable properties grow at a higher rate than members of parliament in their last five-year tenure, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has found.

Unveiling the data in the TIB office in the capital today (6 May), it was shown that GM Selim Parvez, UP chairman of Fulchori of Gaibandha District, saw his holdings rise by 4,200%, whereas the highest growth for an MP was 3,065%. 

Aside from Parvez, five more chairmen, vice-chairmen and women vice-chairmen saw their moveable assets grow by more than 1,000%.

The TIB findings were based on 1,600 affidavits of candidates appearing for the upcoming first phase of the 6th Upazila Parishad elections slated for 8 May.

This time, 94 candidates, among the total 560 candidates for the post of chairman of the first phase, own crores of taka.

This is almost triple the number of candidates with such wealth in the last election.

The TIB findings also said about 70% of chairman candidates are businessmen.

