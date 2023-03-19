Hakim, Diya bring gold for Bangladesh in Asia Cup Archery
The Bangladeshi pair defeated their Kazakh opponents – Ilfat Abdullin and Alina Ilyassova – by 5-3 set points in the final to bag gold for Bangladesh.
Hakim Ahmed and Diya Siddique of Bangladesh won gold in the recurve mixed doubles event at the 2023 Asia Cup Archery World Cup Ranking Competition, Stage-1 in Chinese Taipei.
They lost the first set 36-38 but bounced back taking the next two sets by 36-35, 37-33 points.
The final set was drawn 39-39. Hakim and Diya eventually clinched the win by 5-3 sets in the end.
Diya lost the individual third-place decider against Malaysia's Mashayikh Syaqiera by 6-4 set points in the recurve women's singles event.
Diya won the first two sets by scores of 27-25 and 28-27. However, she dropped the next three sets and the match.
Hakim, however, won his individual bronze medal match against Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan by 6-4 sets.