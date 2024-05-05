Cenbank dissolves National Bank board again; Khalilur Rahman becomes new chairman

Banking

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

Cenbank dissolves National Bank board again; Khalilur Rahman becomes new chairman

TBS Report
05 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 09:16 pm
Cenbank dissolves National Bank board again; Khalilur Rahman becomes new chairman

The Bangladesh Bank has once again dissolved the National Bank board today (5 May).

This time around, the board excludes members of the Sikder family – the bank's late founder Zainul Haque Sikder's wife Monowara Sikder, and sons Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder.

The central bank has formed a new board of directors with ten members, headed by the new chairman Khalilur Rahman, the bank's sponsor director, according to sources.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It sent a letter to the managing director of National Bank informing dissolving of the bank's existing board of directors.

Commenting on the matter, spokesperson of the Bangladesh Bank Mezbaul Haque said the move was adopted for the purpose of strengthening the bank's board of directors.

"The board has been reorganised with Khalilur Rahman as the chairman in order to ensure good governance in the bank."

Earlier in 2023, the central bank ordered the dissolution of the board of National Bank and formed a new board.

It then made Syed Ferhat Anwar the new chairman. He was a former professor of the Institute of Business Administration under Dhaka University.

Parveen Haque Sikder, a director of the commercial bank, had written to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) that she feared the board might manipulate the next election of the bank's board of directors.

The banking regulator, this time, removed majority of the previous directors, including Syed Ferhat Anwar and Parveen Haque Sikder.

 

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / National Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

9h | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

9h | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

13h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

Sundarbans burn 25 times in 22 years

1h | Videos
Barishal Division have been facing severe water crisis

Barishal Division have been facing severe water crisis

56m | Videos
Hitler's minister's house will be free

Hitler's minister's house will be free

3h | Videos
Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

Detrimental effects of accountability deficiency on the economy

2h | Videos