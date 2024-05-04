Fire breaks out in Sundarbans

A fire broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone this afternoon (4 May).

Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, divisional forest officer of Sundarbans East Zone, told The Business Standard that locals and forest workers are trying to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The forest officer could not confirm the overall damage of forest plants in the area where the fire originated.

A unit of firefighters from the Morelganj Fire Service is on the way to the spot.