Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

While the current automotive landscape is saturated with cumbersome crossovers and SUVs, there exists a category of vehicle that's often overlooked, especially here in Bangladesh– the MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicles). As the name suggests, MPVs are designed for utmost versatility, embodying practicality, comfort and functionality all in one.

Here's why MPVs are the ultimate daily drivers for Bangladesh: first and the most obvious reason is its spacious interior. Take the Mitsubishi Xpander for example. Apart from comfortable seats with commendable spacing, there are a plethora of seat configurations, numerous cup holders and charging sockets, which make it effortlessly adapt to the demands of modern life. More importantly, MPVs will always offer better seating space for third-row passengers than any other segment of vehicles.

Many MPVs come with second-row 'captain seats', with low flooring and high headroom, allowing for easy entry and exit to the vehicle. Others have seats that rotate 360 degrees. Moreover, assuming that all of the seats won't be filled most of the time, both the rear seats can usually be folded and turned into flatbeds.

So, whether it's ferrying the family to school, unplanned road trips or hauling grocery supplies, the additional cargo capacity will always have you covered.

If this wasn't convincing enough, the second-row AC vents, which are standard on most MPVs, definitely should. The ongoing summer heatwave has revealed the importance of a good air-conditioner system and MPVs, like the Xpander, come with a second set of AC vents, ensuring uninterrupted airflow for rear passengers and balanced air circulation throughout the cabins. Although you may sometimes lose out on a sunroof, it should at least be a worthy compromise from a practical standpoint.

Safety is another area where MPVs shine, offering peace of mind for drivers and passengers. MPVs like the Xpander are equipped with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Active Stability Control (ASC), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and air bags, prioritising the well-being of their occupants.

While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. With a larger interior, more comfort and better fuel efficiency than SUVs, combined with the low maintenance cost and pricing like that of sedans, MPVs offer the best of both worlds, making them the ideal fit for daily drives.