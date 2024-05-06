The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai
Indian buyers are rushing to Dubai to buy gold. There is a queue of Indian buyers in the gold market there. In this, however, the gold traders of Dubai are happy.
Indian buyers are rushing to Dubai to buy gold. There is a queue of Indian buyers in the gold market there. In this, however, the gold traders of Dubai are happy.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.