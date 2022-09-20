From Asia Cup triumph to Gold in SA Games - Women bringing glory for Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 08:55 pm

Related News

From Asia Cup triumph to Gold in SA Games - Women bringing glory for Bangladesh

It just so happens that the ladies of the nation have returned home with more victories than the males. This doesn't make us doubt the successes—or lack thereof—of the guys; rather, it makes us happy that Bangladeshi women do occasionally provide us with euphoria.

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
From Asia Cup triumph to Gold in SA Games - Women bringing glory for Bangladesh

It's crucial to first make the case that this isn't a contest between Bangladesh's male and female athletes. This is merely a representation of "Bangladesh" athletes who have made us proud by excelling in their particular sports and bringing home the gold.

Nevertheless, it just so happens that the ladies of the nation have returned home with more victories than the males. This doesn't make us doubt the successes—or lack thereof—of the guys; rather, it makes us happy that Bangladeshi women do occasionally provide us with euphoria.

Asia Cup Victory (2018)

This was a trophy that always seemed to elude the grasp of Bangladesh teams. That was until 2018 when, in the final delivery of the final, needing two to win, Jahanara Alam gently tapped the ball towards the legside and dove home to complete the second run and in the process, handed Bangladesh their maiden Asia cup title. This was a feat that the 'Tigers' were chasing for 6 six years by then, and still are chasing to this day but when the Tigresses managed to topple a strong Indian team in the final, it was a joy that was celebrated by each and every Bangladeshi.

Mabia Akter (2016 and 2019)

Weightlifter Mabia Akter is another athlete who has brought home multiple accolades. Born in Madaripur in 1999, the 22-year-old has represented Bangladesh in quite a few competitions. At the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati, she won the gold medal in the women's 63 kg weight division. At the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Pune, India in October 2015, she also won a gold in the youth division and two silvers in the senior and junior divisions. She won the gold medal by squatting 176 kg in total.

Thereafter in 2019, at the South Asian Games in Pokhara, Mabia won the gold medal in the women's 76-kg weightlifting category. On her route to defeating her Sri Lankan opponent, she lifted 185 kg, including 80 kg in the snatch and 105 kg in the clean and jerk.

Diya Siddique

At the 2021 Archery World Cup, when Bangladesh came in second to the Netherlands in the mixed recurve team category, Bangladeshi archer Diya Siddique and teammate Ruman Shana won a silver medal on May 23, 2021. Despite losing the competition 5-1, Bangladesh provided their best effort in the Archery World Championship. Additionally, it was the first time Bangladesh had reached the Archery World Cup final.

Age-level Asian dominance 

One aspect that always eluded Bangladeshi athletes was consistency over a longer period of time but a certain batch of Bangladeshi footballers broke that stereotype.

It all started off in 2017 in the inaugural under-15 SAFF Championships which was hosted by Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the trophy beating India in the final. The likes of Monika Chakma and  Maria Manda caught our glimpses for the first time in that tournament. Shamsunnahar just like two nights ago, scored in the final; a habit that she probably formulated from this 2017 final.

They went on to win the under-18 championships as well and followed it with probably the biggest win in age level when they won the under -19 SAFF Championships in December last year. Maria Manda was an important figure in the journey.

Cricket / Football / Others

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Bangladesh Women's Football Team / Mabia Akter / Diya Siddique / SAFF Women's Championship / SAFF U-19 Women's Football / SAFF U-15 Women's Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

11h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

12h | Panorama
'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

3h | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

3h | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

3h | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination