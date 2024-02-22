Bangladesh set up Asia Cup Archery final against India in Baghdad

Bangladesh beat Uzbekistan by 5-2 to reach the recurve men's team event final of the 2024 Asia Cup Stage-1 (World Ranking Tournament) held today (Thursday) in Baghdad, Iraq.

Bangladesh will now fight against India in the final match scheduled to be held on Sunday.

In the recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Diya Siddique, Sima Akter Shimu and Famida Sultana Nisho however lost to Uzbekistan in the semifinal by 3-5 set fight against host Iraq in the bronze-deciding match which will be held on the same day.

In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Sagor Islam and Diya Siddique set the final clash with India after beating Uzbekistan by 5-3 set in the semifinal. The final match will be held on Sunday.

In the compound mixed team event, Bangladesh will fight for a bronze-deciding match against Iraq on Saturday after losing to India by 151-145 in the semifinal match.