Bangladesh set up Asia Cup Archery final against India in Baghdad

Sports

BSS
22 February, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 11:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh set up Asia Cup Archery final against India in Baghdad

In the recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Diya Siddique, Sima Akter Shimu and Famida Sultana Nisho however lost to Uzbekistan in the semifinal by 3-5 set fight against host Iraq in the bronze-deciding match which will be held on the same day.

BSS
22 February, 2024, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 11:15 pm
Bangladesh set up Asia Cup Archery final against India in Baghdad

Bangladesh beat Uzbekistan by 5-2 to reach the recurve men's team event final of the 2024 Asia Cup Stage-1 (World Ranking Tournament) held today (Thursday) in Baghdad, Iraq.

Bangladesh will now fight against India in the final match scheduled to be held on Sunday.

In the recurve women's team event, Bangladesh archery team featuring Diya Siddique, Sima Akter Shimu and Famida Sultana Nisho however lost to Uzbekistan in the semifinal by 3-5 set fight against host Iraq in the bronze-deciding match which will be held on the same day.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh archery team comprising Sagor Islam and Diya Siddique set the final clash with India after beating Uzbekistan by 5-3 set in the semifinal. The final match will be held on Sunday.

In the compound mixed team event, Bangladesh will fight for a bronze-deciding match against Iraq on Saturday after losing to India by 151-145 in the semifinal match.

Others

Archery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

12h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

16h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

14h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

3h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

4h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

2h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

7h | Videos