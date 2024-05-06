Unemployment rate rises to 3.51% in this year's first quarter: BBS

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 04:41 pm

The rate of unemployment has increased for both male and female this quarter compared to the same last quarter

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The unemployment rate has increased to 3.51% in the first quarter of this year (Jan-March) compared to the last quarter of 2023, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said today (6 May). 

In the report titled Quarterly Labour Force Survey 2024 Bangladesh, it said 25.9 lakh people are currently unemployed. In the last quarter of 2023, it was 23.5 lakh. 

The unemployed is defined per the International Labour Organization as those willing to work but have not worked at least one hour in the past seven days and those are looking for paid work in the past 30 days.

The rate of unemployment has increased for both male and female this quarter compared to the last quarter of 2023. 

The rate of unemployment for male stood at 3.59% compared to 3.27% in the last quarter of 2023. 

For females, the rate of unemployment stood at 3.36% in this quarter compared to 3.06% in the last quarter of 2023. 

Comparing the first quarters of this year and last, it is seen that the rate of unemployment was the same at 3.51%, although the rate of unemployment for males increased and for females it decreased.

 

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) / Unemployment / Labour Force

