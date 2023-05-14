ULAB graduate business programmes organise 'The Next Page' for graduating students

ULAB graduate business programmes (MBA & EMBA) organised a special event titled 'The Next Page: Transition from BBA to MBA' for the outgoing students of bachelor of business programme at ULAB main campus in Dhaka on 11 May.

Dr Faisol Chowdhury, director of BBA Programme, initiated the event by bidding farewell to his passing students followed by a warm welcome speech by Asif Uddin Ahmed, director of graduate business programmes, reads a press release.

Asif elucidated on real life facts on how a good postgrad degree can help graduating students in their career while the Tawhid Reaz, coordinator of MBA Programme, illustrated competitive advantage of a postgrad degree in the current job market.

Director of EMBA Programme Dr Shamsuddin Ahamad, Head of Admission Zamal Uddin Bhuiyan and faculty members also attended the event.

The event was particularly designed for passing students so that they can get an insight on employment scenarios and further study opportunities.