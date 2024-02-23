'Synergic Spark' wins Hult Prize at ULAB 2023-24

Events

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 05:40 pm

Related News

'Synergic Spark' wins Hult Prize at ULAB 2023-24

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Grand Finale and Closing Ceremony of Star Line presents Hult Prize at ULAB OnCampus Programme 2023-24 Powered by Mughal Kabab House was hosted on Saturday (17 February) at ULAB Permanent Campus in the capital's Mohammadpur.

"Synergic Spark" emerged as the champion of the OnCampus round, winning a grand reward of Tk15,000, and proceeded towards the regional round. Moreover, the first runner-up "Atlas Rubber Duck" won the prize money of Tk10,000 and the second runner-up "Habitaid" won Tk5,000.

Minhaz Anwar, chief storyteller from BetterStories Limited, was the chief guest of the event. He shared, "The fact that you are here already makes you one step closer to the solution of the problem you're trying to solve. All I can say is that do your research properly, make sure you know your context and what you are doing, and if it is solving a problem in Bangladesh as well as the world."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The judges' panel for the final round was Sabira Mehrin Saba, founder and CEO of Wander Woman; Nusrat Amin, communications senior officer, SDG National Communications Strategy Development for the Government of Bangladesh, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS); Shuvasish Bhowmick, country director at ATEC Australia International Ltd; MD Abdul Quayyum, head of communications, UNDP Bangladesh and Tarif Mohammed Khan, head of communications, Dekko Isho Venture Capital.

The closing ceremony was held shortly after as Istiaque Ahmed Eshan, the campus director of this year's OnCampus programme, handed over the crests to all the participants, judges, sponsors, media partners and organisers.

Bangladesh

Hult Prize / ULAB / University of Liberal Arts (ULAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

8h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

8h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

8h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

21h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

23h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

20h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

1d | Videos