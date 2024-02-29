10th DIMFF'24 press conference held at ULAB

The press conference of the 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival 2024 (DIMFF2024) was held on Thursday (29 February) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh's permanent campus.

The 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF2024), powered by Star Cineplex, is set to take place from 2 March and 3 March, bringing together filmmakers from 35 countries to showcase their talents and creativity. With a total of 176 films submitted, a total of 20 have been selected for exhibition, in four categories: Open Doors, Short film, Vertical film, One Minute. The festival will be held at the Permanent Campus of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City Complex. This year DIMFF will be celebrating its one decade of mobile filmmaking.

The 6 selected films for OPEN DOOR category are - "What Really Happened Was" by Jon-Claire Lee from Australia, "Every Three Days" by Mark Petrasso from Italy, "A Long Afternoon" by Sohibanoo Zolghadr from Islamic Republic of Iran, "Before The Sand Returns To The Sea" by Marcelo Lagreze from Argentina, "Time to Live" by Hawar Rahimi from Iran, "The Sea" by Sahra Ramezanian from Islamic Republic of Iran.

The 3 selected VERTICAL FILM Categories are "3EMW" by Carlos Vazquez from Mexico "Cozy Light Bulbs" by Kostiantyn Mishchenko from the United States, "Prayer Lima" Peru by Young Man Kang.

From SHORT FILM Category, four films are selected, they are "Acquaintance" by Vitalii Ermakov from Russian Federation, "Rights of Puppets" by Ali Reza Piyal from Bangladesh, "Machine City" by Noor E Alam Taimur from Bangladesh, "Sapling" by Dhwani Shah from United States.

From ONE MINUTE category, there are 3 films: "Pollution Mare" by Rawda Tasweeb from Bangladesh, "The Proud Tree" by Ittiba Hussain from Bangladesh, "Brush & Floss" by Yusra Chowdhury from Bangladesh.

From UNHCR Category 3 selected films are, "Slang: Rohingya Narrative" by Jubayer Ahmed from Bangladesh, "Unsent Letters" by Rafsan Jany Rahay and "The Unbreakable Wall" by Nowrin Islam Rio from Bangladesh.

The theme of 10th DIMFF'24 is "Nagordola". The festival sponsor is UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. And the festival will be documented by Filmism. We have "Erfan Teaders" as our Award Partner, "Zen Pharma'' is our Wellness Partner. JCI BANGLADESH as Youth and Networking Partner. We are glad to have NTV online as the online media partner. The print media partner of this year's Business Standard, Janakantha, Desh Rupantor and The Daily Star. The Radio Partner Dhaka FM 90.4, our TV partner is SomoyNews.tv. Last but not the least, Star Cineplex is the venue partner of DIMFF.

The 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF'24) is going to conduct a pre-festival event, 'Talk': Film, and Breaking the 4th Wall on Friday, 1st March, 2024. DIMFF will screen the film online "Nowhere," directed by young, talented filmmaker Zirao Yao. The screening will be followed by a discussion session. This discussion and screening will be hosted on the online Zoom platform.

This year's tremendous achievement was a five-week-long mobile workshop organised jointly by the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival and The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) titled "Forced to Flee'', with a MoU signing with ULAB. Moreover, DIMFF collaborated with TikTok for the campaign "#CreateOnTikTok". The "#CreateOnTikTok '' campaign event with DIMFF not only celebrated creativity but also provided valuable insights for the growing community of TikTok to enthusiasts and content creators.

The jury board of DIMFF's 10th edition consists of two groups. 'Short Film' and 'One Minute' categories have acclaimed director Masud Hasan Ujjal as Jury Chair and National Film Award winner music director Maqsud Jamil Mintoo and he was accompanied by noted Iranian actor and writer Arshia Zeinali as Jury Members. On the other hand, renowned British writer, producer, and founder of 'Purple Field Production' Elspeth Waldie and filmmaker Pradip Ghosh are the jury members and renowned actor and director Gazi Rakayet as Jury Chair for 'Open Door' and 'Vertical' categorized films.

The Festival Director Jubayada Jahan Shajlin, Festival Supervisor Samiul Hasan Hinel, PR Manager Fatema Tuz Zannat were present at the press conference to give more insights into the festival.

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival is a platform dedicated to promoting mobile filmmaking and celebrating creativity in the digital age. The festival catalyzes emerging filmmakers to showcase their talent and connect with industry professionals. The Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival - DIMFF 2024, is gearing up for its tenth year, with the tagline "New generation, New tools, New communication" with a team of devoted team members working tirelessly.