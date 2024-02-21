14th edition of ULAB Fair Play Cup 2024 T20 cricket tournament begins

21 February, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The inaugural ceremony of the 14th ULAB Fair Play Cup T20 cricket tournament took place at ULAB on 19 February 2024, in association with Inpace presents Global EDEXPO 2024.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, United International University, Brac University, North South University, Daffodil International University, Dhaka International University, Southeast University, Independent University Bangladesh, Uttara University and Bangladesh University of Business and Technology will be playing in this tournament, which is scheduled to run from 19 February to 5 March 2024, reads a press release.

Present at the event as Chief Guest was Habibul Bashar Sumon, former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team, along with Md Kamrul Ahsan, chairman and Md Rahat Khan, managing director & chief executive officer of Inpace Management Services Limited. 

The delegation of ULAB was led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman; along with the presence of Professor Jude William Genilo, pro-vice chancellor; Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, treasurer; Lt. Col. Md. Foyzul Islam (Retd.), Registrar; Muhammad Golam Kibria, professor and head (Acting), Department of CSE; and Muhammad Taufiq Aziz, senior manager, External Affairs.

 The opening match was played between ULAB and UIU, which ULAB won decisively by 126 runs. 

 

University Cricket / ULAB Fair Play Cup / ULAB

