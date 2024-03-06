ULAB wins 14th ULAB Fair Play Cup Cricket Tournament

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has recently won the finals of the 14th ULAB Fair Play Club by 63 runs against Daffodil International University and became the champion for the 6th time.

The tournament's closing ceremony, in collaboration with Inpace presents Global Edexpo 2024, was held following the conclusion of the match, reads a press release.

All-rounder and member of the Bangladesh National Cricket team Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the chief guest. Member of ULAB Board of Trustees and Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Kazi Inam Ahmed was also present.

The ULAB delegation included Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Jude William Genilo, ULAB's Treasurer Dr Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, and Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (Retd).

Professor and Dean of School of Science & Engineering, Prof. M. Mofazzal Hossain as well as Senior Manager of External Affairs, Muhammad Taufiq Aziz and other ULAB officials, faculties and students along with Daffodil and IUB officials, were also present at the event.

The tournament began on February 19, where 10 teams from private universities competed for the championship title.