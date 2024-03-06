ULAB wins 14th ULAB Fair Play Cup Cricket Tournament

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 12:54 am

Related News

ULAB wins 14th ULAB Fair Play Cup Cricket Tournament

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 12:54 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has recently won the finals of the 14th ULAB Fair Play Club by 63 runs against Daffodil International University and became the champion for the 6th time.

The tournament's closing ceremony, in collaboration with Inpace presents Global Edexpo 2024, was held following the conclusion of the match, reads a press release.

All-rounder and member of the Bangladesh National Cricket team Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the chief guest. Member of ULAB Board of Trustees and Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board Kazi Inam Ahmed was also present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ULAB delegation included Vice-Chancellor Professor Imran Rahman along with Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Jude William Genilo, ULAB's Treasurer Dr Milan Kumar Bhattacharjee, and Registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (Retd).

Professor and Dean of School of Science & Engineering, Prof. M. Mofazzal Hossain as well as Senior Manager of External Affairs, Muhammad Taufiq Aziz and other ULAB officials, faculties and students along with Daffodil and IUB officials, were also present at the event.

The tournament began on February 19, where 10 teams from private universities competed for the championship title.

ULAB / sports / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

6h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

17h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

3h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

2h | Videos
German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

German military audio leaked on Russia-Ukraine war

5h | Videos
How glue is made from cowhide

How glue is made from cowhide

4h | Videos