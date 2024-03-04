'Time to Live' bags top award at 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival

"Time to Live" directed by Iranian Filmmaker Hawar Rahimi won the top award "DIMFF Best Film" at the 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival concluded on Sunday at Star Cineplex, Bashundhara City Complex in the capital.

"Prayer Lima" won ULAB Best Vertical Film - directed by Young Man Kang from Peru. Bangladeshi film "Rights of Puppets" by Ali Reza Piyal won the CinemaScope Best Film Award while another Bangladeshi film "Pollution Mare" by Rawda Tasweeb won the ULAB Young Filmmaker Award, reads a press release.

This year, the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) expanded its horizons by introducing a thematic category supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), centered around the poignant theme "Forced to Flee" for the first time.

And in this category, "The Unbreakable Wall," directed by Nowrin Islam Rio won the "UNHCR Best Film".

A total of 176 films were submitted from 35 countries worldwide at the 10th edition of this flagship festival from the Department of Media Studies and Journalism (MSJ) of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

The closing ceremony was joined by acclaimed Scriptwriter and Film Producer Abdul Aziz, the Chairman of Jaaz Multimedia as the chief guest. ULAB Vice Chancellor Imran Rahman was present there as a special guest.

"Technology is now like a pen and paper. Filmmakers should take advantage of it and use mobile phones professionally," Aziz said at the event.

Following that, Professor Imran Rahman, alongside chief guest Abdul Aziz and ULAB Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jude William Genilo, handed over the crests, prize money, and certificates to the winners.

This year's Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival ended with a vote of thanks from DIMFF's Advisor Syeda Sadia Mehjabin.

Chorusing the slogan "New Generation, New tools, New Communication," the Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival started its journey back in 2015.