Fareast Islami Life Insurance holds 259th board meeting

The 259th meeting of the board of directors of Fareast Islami Life Insurance Company Limited was held on 5 September at the company's head office at Topkhana road in the capital.

This was the first meeting of the Independent Director appointed by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Dr Md Rahmat Ullah, the chairman of insurance company, presided the meeting.

The members from the board of directors namely Mohammad Sanaullah FCS, Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Md. Mofazzal Hossain NDC, Colonel Gazi Md Khalid Hossain PSC (Retd), Snehasish Barua FCA, Mozammel Haque, Suzadur Rahman, Zikrul Hoque, Jaharul Islam Chowdhury, Md. Hemayet Ullah Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Alamgir Kabir FCA DMD & CFO, Md. Kamal Hosen Hawlader SEVP & Head of IAC and Mahmudhul Hasan. FCS EVP & Company Secretary were also present at the meeting. 

The meeting formed the Audit Committee with Mohammad Sanaullah FCS and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) with Mofazzal Hossain as Chairman respectively. 

The Board also discussed various issues including payment of customer's claim.
 

