127th board meeting SEU Trust held

The 127th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University Trust (SEUT) was held on Wednesday, 15 November at 6:00pm in the BoT Conference Room at the permanent campus of the university in Tejgaon.

The meeting was presided by Rezaul Karim, chairman of BoT, SEUT.

BoT members discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions.

The members of BoT provided valuable guidance to the management of the university, reviewed the progress of various activities and focused on future plans of the university.