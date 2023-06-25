Standard Ceramic postpones board meeting

Standard Ceramic Industries Ltd, a publicly listed ceramic tableware manufacturer, has postponed its board of directors meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.

The board meeting was scheduled on 24 June as per regulation 16(1) of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) to consider, among others, unaudited financial statements for the third quarter (Q3), which ended on 31 March 2023.

In a disclosure on the DSE's website on Sunday, the company said, the meeting has been postponed, and the new date and time of the meeting will be notified later.

On Sunday, its share price at DSE was Tk117.20 each, a 1.68% down from the previous trading session.