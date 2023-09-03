Walton calls board meeting on 7 Sept

Walton High-Tech Industries, the electronic giant in the country, has called a board meeting to approve and publish financials for the outgoing 2022-23 fiscal year ended on 30 June.

In a disclosure on Sunday, the company said, the board of directors meeting will be held on 7 September at 3.30pm.

In this meeting, the company is expected to approve FY23 financials, declare dividends and discuss other issues.

Till March 2023, in the first nine months of 2022-23, Walton's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk8.25.

In the last fiscal, the company paid a 250% cash dividend only for general shareholders and 150% stock dividend for sponsors directors and general shareholders.