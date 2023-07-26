Community Bank Bangladesh Limited holds its 42nd board meeting

Photo: Courtesy

The 42nd Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on 25 July 2023.

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, inspector general of Police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), additional inspector general, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, BPM(Bar), PPM, director general, Rapid Action Battalion; S M Ruhul Amin, additional inspector general, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Md Mazharul Islam, additional inspector general, L&AA, Bangladesh Police; Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar) additional inspector general, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, additional inspector general, APBn, Bangladesh Police; Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional Inspector General, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Tourist Police, Bangladesh Police; Md Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), Deputy Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, Deputy Inspector General, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional Deputy Inspector General, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Superintendent of Police and Director, Academic, Police Staff College; B M Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.