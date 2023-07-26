Community Bank Bangladesh Limited holds its 42nd board meeting

Corporates

Press Release
26 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 07:25 pm

Related News

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited holds its 42nd board meeting

Press Release
26 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 07:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 42nd Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on 25 July 2023. 

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, inspector general of Police, Bangladesh and chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), additional inspector general, Admin, Bangladesh Police; M Khurshid Hossain, BPM(Bar), PPM, director general, Rapid Action Battalion; S M Ruhul Amin, additional inspector general, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Bangladesh Police; Md Mazharul Islam, additional inspector general, L&AA, Bangladesh Police; Md. Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar) additional inspector general, Crime & Operations, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, additional inspector general, APBn, Bangladesh Police; Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM, Additional Inspector General, Industrial Police, Bangladesh Police; Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Tourist Police, Bangladesh Police; Md Aminul Islam, BPM (Bar), Deputy Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police; Quazi Zia Uddin, BPM, Deputy Inspector General, HRM, Bangladesh Police; Dr. Shoeb Reaz Alam, Additional Deputy Inspector General, Development Revenue-1, Bangladesh Police; Sufian Ahmed, Superintendent of Police and Director, Academic, Police Staff College; B M Forman Ali, PPM, Inspector, Bangladesh Police and President, Bangladesh Police Association; Masud Khan, FCA, FCMA, Independent Director, Dr. Abdullah Al Mahmud Independent Director and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited were present in the meeting.

 

 

Community Bank Bangladesh / police / board meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

13h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

2h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

41m | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Ace the top tiered universities in the US

Ace the top tiered universities in the US

4h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price