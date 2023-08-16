IFIL holds board meeting

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 332nd meeting of the Board of Directors of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) was held on 14 August 2023 (Monday) at its Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka. 

KBM Moin Uddin Chisty, chairman of the Board of Directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting. Among others, Vice Chairman Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, Audit Committee Chairman AKM Shahidul Haque, Directors Hossain Mahmud, Julia Rahman, Mr. Asgar Haider, Independent Director Irteza Reza Chowdhury and IFIL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.  

IFIL / board meeting

