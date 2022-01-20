Mad race between buses claims yet another life

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 09:30 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A mad race between two buses has claimed the life of a teen-age boy in Dhaka's Mogbazar on Thursday.

The boy, Rakib, 14, fell between the two buses of Azmeri Paribahan. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where duty doctor declared him dead. 

Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp in-charge Bacchu Mia said the body was kept at the hospital morgue. 

He added that Rakib used to sell water and masks in Mogbazar area. 

Ramna police station Officer-in-Charge Md Monirul Islam said police seized the buses but the driver and helpers managed to flee away.

In a similar incident in 2018, Titumir College student Rajib Hossain lost a hand to a race between two buses at Karwan Bazar and died during treatment after two weeks.

