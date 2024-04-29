2 killed, 8 injured in Cox's Bazar road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 02:04 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

Two people were killed, and eight others sustained injuries following a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a microbus in Cox's Bazar's Eidgaon upazila.

The incident took place around 11 am today (29 April) on the Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway at Khodaibari area in Islamabad Union of Eidgaon upazila, said Eidgaon police station Officer-in-Charge Subhargyan Chakma.

The identities of the deceased couldn't be confirmed immediately.

All the injured were passengers of the microbus involved in the collision.

According to local sources cited by Subharagyan Chakma, the microbus collided head-on with a Cox's Bazar-bound Shyamoli bus traveling from the opposite direction in the Khodaibari area on the highway. Two individuals died on the spot as the microbus overturned.

Locals rescued and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, including the Eidgaon Health Center.

Police said the bodies of the deceased have been kept at Malumghat Highway Police Outpost.
 

Accident / road accident / Cox's Bazar / Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway

