Separate road crashes in Gazipur, Munshiganj kills 5, injures 13

Firemen takes one of the injured to the hospital. Photo: TBS

Five have been killed in two separate road accidents in Gazipur and Munshiganj during the early hours of Saturday (4 May).

In Gazipur's Sreepur-Mawna road, a drum truck hit a pick-up truck on the back at around 4:30am, killing two construction workers.

Eleven others were injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Rasel Mia, 25, and his son-in-law Abu Sufian, 25.

"A pickup truck carrying 13 workers was going to Mawna from Sreepur for welding work with a mixer machine around 4:30am on Saturday. On the way, when the pickup carrying them reached in front of the councillor's house in the Bhangnahati area on the Sreepur-Mawna regional road, a reckless dump truck running in the same direction hit them from behind," said Belal Ahmed, station officer of Sreepur Fire Service.

He said some of the workers in the pickup were thrown in different directions and some were crushed under the overturned mixer machine.

Sreepur police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Kuddus said the truck was seized from the spot. The driver, however, fled.

Legal action is being taken in this regard, he added.

In Munshiganj's Gazaria, three of a family were killed as a pickup truck hit a car and plunged into a ditch on the Baushia portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Two others were injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 58, his younger son Jahirul Islam, 27, and aunt Rahela Begum, 55.

According to the injured, Alamgir Hossain, an expatriate from Kuwait, recently returned to Bangladesh and visited his village home in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur on Friday (3 May).

After completing the trip, he left for Dhaka at around 10:30pm. At that time, he brought his aunt Rahela Begum to see a doctor.

At around 1:30am, a pickup truck hit the car they were in in front of Mana Bay Water Park in Gazaria's Bausia section of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Three people, including Alamgir Hossain, died on the spot.

Fire service personnel rescued two injured, including the driver, and sent them to the Gazaria upazila health complex.

"We received news of the accident at around 1:50am. We reached the spot and started the rescue operation within five minutes of receiving the news. The injured were taken to Gazaria Upazila Health Complex," said Rifat Mallick from the Gazaria fire service.

Md Humayun Kabir, in charge of the Gazaria highway police outpost, said the bodies of the deceased are currently at the police outpost.

"We are trying to identify the covered van. Legal actions are underway," he added.