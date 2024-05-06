Two killed as tractor hits auto-rickshaw in Joypurhat

Bangladesh

UNB
06 May, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 11:43 am

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Two people were killed, and four others sustained injuries in Joypurhat's Sadar upazila on Sunday after a tractor-trolley rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, police said.

The accident, which occurred on Sunday night in the Dadra area of the upazila, left Jiten Barman, 41, and Idris Ali, 33, of Panchbibi upazila dead.

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately, Joypurhat Sadar Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md. Humayun Kabir said.

The tractor hit the auto-rickshaw carrying day labourers returning home in the Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat after harvesting paddy from the Raninagar area of Naogaon district.

Jiten and Idris died on the spot, the OC said.

The injured were admitted to the 250-bed general hospital in Joypurhat.

One of them is in critical condition, the hospital authorities said.

